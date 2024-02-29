Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 46,915 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. 206,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,804. The company has a market cap of $626.15 million, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.