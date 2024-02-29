Caxton Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.83. 172,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

