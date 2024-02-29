Caxton Associates LP Sells 4,098 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.79. 379,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average is $225.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $269.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

