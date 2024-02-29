Caxton Associates LP Sells 4,770 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

Amgen stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.23. The company had a trading volume of 539,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

