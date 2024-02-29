Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 95.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,389 shares of company stock worth $48,587. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 68,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $787.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.