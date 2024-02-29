Caxton Associates LP Takes $938,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 113,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,232. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

