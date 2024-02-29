Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

AMAT traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.93. 1,117,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $206.77.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

