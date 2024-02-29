CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 538.5% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CBL International Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANL opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. CBL International has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

Get CBL International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.