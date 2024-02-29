CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 801.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

