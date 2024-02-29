CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.90

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 34522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $786.13 million, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 209,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.