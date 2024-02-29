CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $46.77 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $46.77 million and $5.64 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00016409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,560.79 or 0.99908429 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001146 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00179250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008103 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0580652 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $5,628,647.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

