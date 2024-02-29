Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,192 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $77.68. 626,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,573. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

