Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.63.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

