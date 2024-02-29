Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

CERT stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,974,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,533,000 after buying an additional 270,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Certara by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,992,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,224,000 after buying an additional 737,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

