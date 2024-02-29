Chad F. Phipps Sells 26,156 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,474,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $266,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,426,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

