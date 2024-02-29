Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.00-14.00 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $147.96 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.69.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

