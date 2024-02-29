Chemours Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,234 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 1,770 call options.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $11.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,265,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,464. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CC

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chemours by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.