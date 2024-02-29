China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 59.3% in February

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 28,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,904. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

