China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 1,024.9% in February

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,231,100 shares, a growth of 1,024.9% from the January 31st total of 998,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 769.3 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
China Tower Company Profile
