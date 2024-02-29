Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.32.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$422.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.55.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3701997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.