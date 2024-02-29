CI Financial Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CI Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CI Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$16.82 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$12.01 and a twelve month high of C$18.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

