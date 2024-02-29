CIBC Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.81.

PPL stock opened at C$47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.81. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$47.29.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

