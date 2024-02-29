CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CI&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,782,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in CI&T by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 575,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $4.79 on Friday. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

