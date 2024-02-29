CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $4.79 on Friday. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
