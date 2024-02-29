Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

