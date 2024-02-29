Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 1,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 1,054,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,275,000 after buying an additional 6,172,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 546,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Clarivate by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

