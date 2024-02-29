Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.18. Clarivate shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1,256,180 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Clarivate Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Exor N.V. lifted its position in Clarivate by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256,346 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 12.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in Clarivate by 15.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Clarivate by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 25,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,404,000 after acquiring an additional 412,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

