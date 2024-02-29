Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YOU

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 86.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Clear Secure by 606.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 864,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.