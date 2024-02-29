Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on YOU. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Clear Secure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

