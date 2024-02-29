CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1446 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLP stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. CLP has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get CLP alerts:

About CLP

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.