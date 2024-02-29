Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCEP. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.24.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.