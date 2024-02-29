Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,359,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.