Comerica Incorporated (CMA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on April 1st

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.29. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 57,698.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 843,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

