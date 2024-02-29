Comerica Incorporated to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

