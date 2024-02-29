Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Pablo G. Mercado Sells 1,200 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $293.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $294.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

