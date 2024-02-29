Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2025 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $293.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.21. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $127.09 and a 52 week high of $294.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,505 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

