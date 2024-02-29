Comparing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 32.80% 7.19% 3.44% NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and NeurAxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $112.15 million 0.13 -$5.25 million $1.48 0.64 NeurAxis $2.54 million 7.18 -$4.78 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeurAxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

34.4% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Star Equity and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Star Equity beats NeurAxis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

