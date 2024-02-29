Compass’ (COMP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.84.

NYSE COMP opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,570,926.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,919,604 shares of company stock valued at $76,279,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

