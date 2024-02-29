Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

LODE stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.07. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LODE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Articles

