Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,026 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $20,606,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth about $838,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Saturday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

