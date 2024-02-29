Contrasting Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Pharming Group has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -10.08% -10.25% -4.87% Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,312.64% -38.08% -33.69%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pharming Group and Agios Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pharming Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 246.85%. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Pharming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pharming Group is more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharming Group and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $205.62 million 3.62 $13.67 million ($0.31) -35.81 Agios Pharmaceuticals $26.82 million 70.54 -$352.09 million ($6.34) -5.31

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agios Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pharming Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pharming Group beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. It also engages in the development of leniolisib for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome; OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of Pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

