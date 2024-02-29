Contrasting Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sight Sciences and Profound Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $71.33 million 2.81 -$86.24 million ($1.27) -3.24 Profound Medical $6.45 million 33.65 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -6.39

Profound Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sight Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

50.7% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sight Sciences and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -74.55% -43.37% -32.02% Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.12%

Volatility and Risk

Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sight Sciences and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 1 4 1 0 2.00 Profound Medical 0 2 1 1 2.75

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 51.32%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

