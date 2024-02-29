Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.38

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 368175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,765 shares of company stock worth $25,179,920. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

