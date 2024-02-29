Corp Microsoft Sells 1,000,000 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

