Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL remained flat at $11.76 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 216,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

