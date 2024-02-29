Corton Capital Inc. Buys 6,740 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 42,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 1,171,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

