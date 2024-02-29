Corton Capital Inc. Buys 871 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.03. 1,146,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day moving average is $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $286.13.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

