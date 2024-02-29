Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $2,517,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HQY traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $82.16. 188,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,868. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

