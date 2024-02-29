Corton Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.05. 379,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,239. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.