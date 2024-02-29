Corton Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $15,634,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,462,038 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.81. 376,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,426. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.44. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

