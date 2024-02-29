Corton Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 608,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,398. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

